Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Milan held by visitors Bologna and miss chance to extend Serie A lead
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Milan held by visitors Bologna and miss chance to extend Serie A lead

Milan held by visitors Bologna and miss chance to extend Serie A lead
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Bologna - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 4, 2022 Bologna's Gary Medel in action with AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan held by visitors Bologna and miss chance to extend Serie A lead
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Bologna - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 4, 2022 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives medical attention REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan held by visitors Bologna and miss chance to extend Serie A lead
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Bologna - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 4, 2022 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud in action with Bologna's Arthur Theate REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan held by visitors Bologna and miss chance to extend Serie A lead
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Bologna - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 4, 2022 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan held by visitors Bologna and miss chance to extend Serie A lead
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Bologna - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 4, 2022 AC Milan's Brahim Diaz in action with Bologna's Musa Barrow REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
05 Apr 2022 05:06AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 05:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: AC Milan were held to a 0-0 home draw by Bologna on Monday (Apr 4), leaving them one point in front at the top of Serie A.

Wins by defending champions Inter Milan and second-placed Napoli at the weekend put pressure on Milan to respond against mid-table Bologna, who were without coach Sinisa Mihajlovic on the touchline as he undergoes hospital treatment for leukaemia.

But the hosts struggled to get going with French forward Olivier Giroud's header, which was well saved by Lukasz Skorupski, as close as they came to a goal in the first half.

Following little improvement after the break, Milan coach Stefano Pioli called for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come off the bench but the veteran Swede could not inspire his side to a win as Bologna withstood plenty of late pressure to seal a point.

Milan move to 67 points ahead of Napoli on 66 with seven games to play in pursuit of their first Scudetto since 2011. Third-placed Inter are three points further back having played a game less than their title rivals. Bologna stay 12th.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Serie A

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us