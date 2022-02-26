Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Milan held at home by Udinese to leave door open for Inter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Milan held at home by Udinese to leave door open for Inter

Milan held at home by Udinese to leave door open for Inter

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Udinese - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 25, 2022 Udinese's Nahuel Molina in action with AC Milan's Theo Hernandez REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

26 Feb 2022 04:18AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 04:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Serie A leaders AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Udinese on Friday, leaving the door for Inter Milan to wipe out their advantage at the top of the standings.

Udinese had the better of the first-half chances, but the league leaders broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with their only other meaningful attack of the opening period, Portuguese forward Rafael Leao firing home.

The visitors continued to press after the break and deservedly levelled through Destiny Udogie in the 66th minute.

Leao had Milan's best chance to win it late on but his lofted effort was cleared off the line much to the San Siro's frustration, with Udinese otherwise continuing to look the most threatening until the final whistle.

Second-placed Inter take on Genoa later on Friday, knowing victory will see them move level on points with their rivals, having played one game less, while the draw helped Udinese climb to 14th.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us