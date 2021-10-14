Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Milan keeper Maignan faces 10 weeks out after wrist surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Milan keeper Maignan faces 10 weeks out after wrist surgery

Milan keeper Maignan faces 10 weeks out after wrist surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Lille - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - April 25, 2021 Lille's Mike Maignan reacts REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

14 Oct 2021 01:04AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 12:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan will be ruled out for 10 weeks after undergoing a wrist operation, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was an unused substitute as France beat Belgium and Spain to win the UEFA Nations League last week, but required surgery on his return to Italy.

"AC Milan can confirm that Mike Maignan underwent an arthroscopic exam today that identified an injury to a ligament in his left wrist, which was repaired," Milan said on their website.

"The operation was a perfect success. He will rest for six weeks before beginning the rehabilitation process. Maignan is expected to be out of action for 10 weeks."

Maignan has impressed since arriving from Lille on a five-year deal in May, playing every minute of Milan’s Serie A and Champions League campaigns.

His absence is a blow for coach Stefano Pioli, as his goalkeeper will miss a key run of games including the Rossoneri’s four remaining Champions League group matches and league clashes with AS Roma and Inter Milan.

Maignan is unlikely to play again until after the Serie A winter break in January.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us