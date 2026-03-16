Milan lose ground on Inter after 1-0 defeat at Lazio

ROME, March 15 : AC Milan squandered a golden opportunity to close the gap at the top of Serie A as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Lazio on Sunday after Gustav Isaksen struck in the first half, leaving the visitors eight points adrift of league leaders Inter Milan.

Milan had the chance to close in on their city rivals after Inter were held to a 1-1 home draw by Atalanta on Saturday but failed to capitalise in a match that saw them struggle to assert control.

The hosts pushed forward and Daniel Maldini set up Kenneth Taylor, whose powerful effort struck the crossbar in the 25th minute.

Lazio made the breakthrough one minute later when Isaksen broke free from his marker to chase a long ball down the wing before firing home from a tight angle.

Shortly after the restart, Milan's Christian Pulisic unleashed a shot from the edge of the box that forced Lazio keeper Edoardo Motta to save at full stretch.

Milan striker Rafael Leao reacted angrily after being substituted, with keeper Mike Maignan stepping in to guide him towards the bench as he exchanged words with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The visitors thought they had found a way back in the 75th minute when Zachary Athekame volleyed into the net, but the goal was ruled out after the referee judged that he had handled the ball while bringing it down.

Deep into stoppage time Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri was sent off after a heated exchange with the referee as tensions rose.

The defeat left Milan on 60 points, with Inter on 68 with nine matches remaining. Lazio are ninth with 40 points.

This season's surprise package Como beat 10-man AS Roma 2-1 at home on Sunday to move above Juventus into fourth place in Serie A.