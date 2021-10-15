Milan to make late call on Ibrahimovic for Verona clash: Pioli

AC Milan will make a late call on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's potential return for Saturday's Serie A match against Hellas Verona, manager Stefano Pioli said on Friday (Oct 15).

Ibrahimovic, who turned 40 earlier this month, has played only 30 minutes for the club this season due to knee and Achilles injuries but the Swedish striker has returned to training.

"He is better, he trained with us since yesterday. I think tomorrow morning's training will be very important, then we will decide if he will be called up or not. His condition is improving," Pioli told reporters.

Pioli added that veteran striker Olivier Giroud would be available after he sat out the Atalanta clash before the international break while Romanian goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu will start after they lost Mike Maignan to a wrist injury.

"(Giroud) made good use of the break, he is certainly better and is available tomorrow," Pioli said.

"Tomorrow (Tatarusanu) will start ... He is a great professional, an excellent goalkeeper, available and appreciated by all. He is ready to take advantage of the opportunity."

Milan are second in the standings, two points behind leaders Napoli, and take on a Verona side that turned their season around after three losses in the opening three games to move up to 12th in Serie A.

"We are facing a team that is doing well, in their minds and in physical condition. We must be good at exploiting some of their mistakes, we must be very dynamic on the pitch," Pioli said.

"With these teams, moving well at the right time becomes very important, we must be continuous in the match without losing the common thread of our strategy. The crucial points in the end will be those against teams like Verona."