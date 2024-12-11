Milan midfielder Loftus-Cheek to replace injured Pulisic against Red Star

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will replace the injured Christian Pulisic in Wednesday's Champions League home game against Red Star Belgrade, coach Paulo Fonseca said on Tuesday.

U.S. international Pulisic, who has scored eight goals with six assists in 20 appearances for Milan this season, injured his calf muscle during the 2-1 loss at Atalanta on Friday.

Pulisic's absence has left a significant void in Milan's midfield but Fonseca said he had full confidence in Loftus-Cheek who will replace the 26-year-old winger.

"They are different players with different characteristics but the role is the same, what I want from Loftus is the same as I want from Christian. But we can do the same with Loftus," Fonseca told reporters.

"Loftus is a player who carries the ball more, here in the Champions League the games are a bit more open and we have more space for him and I am confident."

Milan are 16th with nine points from five games and will face a Red Star side languishing in 31st place with one win but Fonseca said Vladan Milojevic's side cannot be taken lightly.

"We are facing a team that won 5-1 against Stuttgart (in their last tie). It will be an important match for us, we want to win and get the three points," said Fonseca.

"They are a physical team, they try to play but their main weapon is the counterattack - they have three fast attackers. They are a very dangerous team on the counterattack."

Fonseca said Milan had improved at the back lately and while there might be some changes for Wednesday's game he will stick with the same central defenders. Matteo Gabbia and Malick Thiaw played at centre back against Atalanta.

"I'm sure we will be good defensively tomorrow because the team is much better," the 51-year-old added.

"I think the most important thing is to win the next one, but I can't say we don't think about that possibility (of finishing in the top eight in the Champions League).

"But if we don't win the next one it will be difficult. Let's think about the next one and then we'll think about the others."

The top eight teams qualify automatically for the last 16, while the next 16 sides go into a two-legged playoff round.

