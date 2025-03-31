Logo
Milan midfielder Loftus-Cheek undergoes successful appendectomy
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Italian Super Cup - Semi Final - Juventus v AC Milan - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 3, 2025 AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

31 Mar 2025 02:47AM
AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has had successful appendectomy surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

Local media reported that during Milan's training camp in Napoli, the England international experienced severe abdominal pain that necessitated hospitalisation for further investigation.

Tests confirmed the diagnosis, prompting the operation, which went well, the club said in a statement.

Further details on Loftus-Cheek's condition have not been provided. Milan are ninth in the league standings with 47 points from 29 games.

Source: Reuters
