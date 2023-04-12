Milan must beware different Napoli approach, says Pioli

AC Milan can expect a different approach from Napoli in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Wednesday after thrashing them 4-0 away in Serie A earlier this month, manager Stefano Pioli said, adding that concentration will be key.

Fourth-placed Milan earned a superb victory over league leaders Napoli on April 2 but were well below par on Friday when they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by visitors Empoli.

"I believe we will regain balance, but tomorrow starts another challenge, 180 minutes long," Pioli told a news conference on Tuesday ahead of the game at San Siro.

Runaway leaders Napoli are 16 points clear in Serie A, having only dropped points five times in 29 league games this season, and have enjoyed a stellar Champions League campaign.

"(Napoli are) a team of the highest calibre, the team that have scored the most goals in the Champions League, and won the most games after Bayern," Pioli said.

"They have great quality but we start from 0-0 and I expect two balanced matches. We can expect something different from them, which can also be a new attitude in the defensive phase, and we have to be good at recognising that.

"The league performances have given us some indication. We know we have to play a great game to be up to the task against such a strong team. (But) regardless of (league) performances, all that matters now is the Milan that takes the field tomorrow.

"We must play a focused game in every aspect. The opponents have great quality and they know how to take advantage of every mistake and be dangerous. We cannot afford to drop our concentration levels because the stakes are very high."

Napoli will be without forward Victor Osimhen, who has been left out of manager Luciano Spalletti's squad due to injury.

But Milan defender Theo Hernandez insisted the absence of Serie A's top scorer would not change his side's approach.

"Nothing changes for us," he said. "In Napoli everyone is strong, it's a team of great players and whoever replaces him will do well."

Pioli opted for Giacomo Raspadori up front in Napoli's 2-1 win at Lecce on Friday.