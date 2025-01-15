Milan need to be more solid, says Conceicao after late Como win

AC Milan must become more solid if they want to embark on a winning run in Serie A, coach Sergio Conceicao said on Tuesday after they needed two second-half goals to beat lowly Como.

Defender Theo Hernandez and forward Rafael Leao scored in the 71st and 76th minutes to secure a 2-1 win at promoted Como. They are in seventh place with 31 points from 19 games, five points off the top four, albeit with a game in hand.

"We weren't 100 per cent effective, far from it," Conceicao told Sky Sport. "Better in the second half, but as a team we have to be more solid, not allow the opponent to come out easily ... We have the quality to not concede a goal like today."

Como shocked Milan when new signing Assane Diao put the hosts in front on the hour as he beat goalkeeper Mike Maignan with a low shot inside the near post.

"We faced a good team and it wasn't easy," Conceicao said.

"We prepare for the matches with a board and video, but on the pitch several things are missing in (different) departments.

"We need to be more present in the duels, offensive and defensive, but there is always a good reaction. Working on positive results is easier and we will look for them, but we need to improve a lot."

Milan, who have impressed in the Champions League with four consecutive victories, have recently struggled in Serie A, winning one of their previous five games.

"The character is there," Conceicao added.

"We can improve physically, tactically and technically. As for attitude, they have to get certain things into their heads by themselves, I can talk for two hours but without that it's difficult.

"Now we also evaluate the players' muscular problems. We have to improve the physical level to play the kind of game I want. There's a lot of work."