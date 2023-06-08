Milan part ways with sporting director Massara

AC Milan have parted ways with sporting director Frederic Massara, a day after the announcement of the dismissal of technical director Paolo Maldini.

"AC Milan announces that Frederic Massara is concluding his role at the Club," the Serie A club said in a statement on Wednesday. "The Club thanks Ricky for his contributions to the growth of AC Milan during his tenure with us."

Massara, who moved to Milan in 2019, was under contract until 2024. He was considered Maldini's right-hand man when the Italian side won the Italian league title in 2022.

Milan finished fourth in the standings last season and reached the Champions League semi-finals, where they lost 3-0 on aggregate to city rivals Inter.