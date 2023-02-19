Logo
Milan return to top four with 1-0 win at Monza
19 Feb 2023 03:06AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2023 03:06AM)
Junior Messias scored as AC Milan grabbed a 1-0 win at Monza in a lively Serie A clash on Saturday, sending Stefano Pioli's side back into a Champions League qualification spot.

Messias put Milan in front just after the half-hour mark, lashing home a ball that Monza keeper Michele Di Gregorio could only touch with the tip of his gloves.

Monza were increasingly persistent in the closing 15 minutes but none of their numerous chances managed to change the scoreline.

The win provisionally moved Milan up two places to third on 44 points, level with Inter who host ninth-placed Udinese later on Saturday. Monza, who had been without a league loss in the whole of 2023, dropped to 11th on 29 points.

Source: Reuters

