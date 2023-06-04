Logo
Sport

Milan say Ibrahimovic will not extend contract
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Finals - First Leg - AC Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 12, 2023 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is seen during the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

04 Jun 2023 12:39AM
Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not extend his contract with AC Milan, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

The 41-year-old Swedish international's contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries.

Ibrahimovic has played only four matches in Serie A this season, getting a total of 144 minutes on the field, but became the oldest goalscorer in the league's history when he scored his only goal of the season by converting a penalty in a 3-1 loss at Udinese in March.

Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011, and helped them to win the title again last season.

Manager Stefano Pioli said Ibrahimovic would not be available for Sunday's match against Hellas Verona at the San Siro but the club said the Swede would be honoured after the game.

"AC Milan will bid farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a brief ceremony involving all the crowd," a club spokesperson said.

"AC Milan would like to thank Zlatan for the magnificent years we spent together."

Source: Reuters

