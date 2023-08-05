Logo
Milan sign American midfielder Musah from Valencia
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Valencia - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 2, 2023 Valencia's Yunus Musah in action with Real Madrid's Luka Modric REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

05 Aug 2023 01:14AM (Updated: 05 Aug 2023 01:42AM)
AC Milan have signed American midfielder Yunus Musah from LaLiga side Valencia on a five-year deal, the Serie A side announced on Friday (Aug 4).

Financial details were not revealed, but Italian media reported that Milan paid a package fee worth 20 million euros (US$22.07 million) for the 20-year-old who will wear the number 80 on his jersey.

Arsenal academy product Musah joined Valencia's reserve team in 2019 before making his senior debut a year later. He made 108 appearances in all competitions with the Spanish outfit.

The United States international has been capped 24 times and helped his country win a second successive CONCACAF Nations League title in June.

Musah becomes the eighth signing for Milan, who have spent around 100 million euros in this transfer window.

Source: Reuters

