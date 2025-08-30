Logo
Sport

Milan sign French forward Nkunku from Chelsea on five-year deal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 25, 2025 Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku during the warm up before the match REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo

30 Aug 2025 06:11PM
AC Milan have signed forward Christopher Nkunku on a five-year contract from Chelsea, the Italian side announced on Saturday, opening a fresh chapter for the Frenchman following an underwhelming stint in England.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the transfer fee for the 27-year-old was around 42 million euros ($49.17 million).

Nkunku moved to Chelsea from RB Leipzig in June 2023 on a six-year deal, having shone during his time in Germany. However, the France international struggled for consistent game time at Stamford Bridge. In 62 appearances for Chelsea, he scored 18 goals.

He won the Conference League and Club World Cup with the Premier League side last season.

Nkunku joins Ardon Jashari, Samuele Ricci and Pervis Estupinan as new additions at Milan, who finished eighth in Serie A last season.

($1 = 0.8542 euros)

Source: Reuters
