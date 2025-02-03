Milan sign Mexican striker Gimenez from Feyenoord

AC Milan have signed Mexican forward Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Gimenez, who was born in Argentina but is a Mexican citizen having moved there as a child, joined Feyenoord in July 2022 on a four-year contract, and scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for the Dutch club.

According to Italian media reports, Milan paid a fee of 32 million euros ($32.78 million) for the 23-year-old who has made 32 appearances for Mexico, scoring four goals.

Gimenez is Milan's second signing in this transfer window after Kyle Walker's arrival on loan from Manchester City. The striker, who has netted 16 times in 19 games this season, will take the number seven shirt left vacant by Alvaro Morata.

Morata left Milan for Galatasaray on Sunday on a year-long loan deal. Milan, who drew 1-1 with Inter Milan in Sunday's derby, are eight in the standings, and take on AS Roma in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9761 euros)