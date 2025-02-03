Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Milan sign Mexican striker Gimenez from Feyenoord
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Milan sign Mexican striker Gimenez from Feyenoord

Milan sign Mexican striker Gimenez from Feyenoord

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Feyenoord v Bayern Munich - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - January 22, 2025 Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/ File Photo

03 Feb 2025 11:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AC Milan have signed Mexican forward Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Gimenez, who was born in Argentina but is a Mexican citizen having moved there as a child, joined Feyenoord in July 2022 on a four-year contract, and scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for the Dutch club.

According to Italian media reports, Milan paid a fee of 32 million euros ($32.78 million) for the 23-year-old who has made 32 appearances for Mexico, scoring four goals.

Gimenez is Milan's second signing in this transfer window after Kyle Walker's arrival on loan from Manchester City. The striker, who has netted 16 times in 19 games this season, will take the number seven shirt left vacant by Alvaro Morata.

Morata left Milan for Galatasaray on Sunday on a year-long loan deal. Milan, who drew 1-1 with Inter Milan in Sunday's derby, are eight in the standings, and take on AS Roma in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9761 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement