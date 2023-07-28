Logo
Milan sign Nigeria forward Chukwueze from Villarreal
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v FC Barcelona - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - February 12, 2023 Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze reacts REUTERS/Pablo Morano/File Photo

28 Jul 2023 03:12AM (Updated: 28 Jul 2023 03:36AM)
AC Milan have signed Nigeria forward Samuel Chukwueze from LaLiga side Villarreal on a five-year deal, the Serie A club announced on Thursday (Jul 27).

The 24-year-old has joined the Rossoneri for a contract worth about €20 million (US$22.00 million) plus eight million euros in add-ons, according to Italian media.

Chukwueze made his Villarreal debut in 2018 and scored 37 goals with 31 assists in 207 appearances in all competitions. He won the Europa League with the Spanish outfit in 2021.

He has been capped 28 times and has scored four goals for his country, having made his debut in 2018.

Chukwueze will wear the number 21 shirt at Milan.

Source: Reuters

