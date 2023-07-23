Milan sign Swiss forward Okafor from Salzburg

AC Milan have signed Swiss forward Noah Okafor from Salzburg on a five-year deal, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said the Italian side paid 15 million euros ($16.68 million) for the striker.

The 23-year-old joins Stefano Pioli's squad after making 110 appearances and scoring 34 goals for Salzburg across all competitions since his arrival in 2020, helping the club win four Austrian Bundesliga titles and three domestic cups.

Okafor, capped 14 times by Switzerland, is Milan's sixth signing this transfer window, with Marco Sportiello, Luka Romero, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders arriving at San Siro earlier.

($1 = 0.8990 euros)