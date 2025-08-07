Logo
Milan sign Swiss midfielder Jashari from Club Brugge
Milan sign Swiss midfielder Jashari from Club Brugge

FILE PHOTO: Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Switzerland midfielder Ardon Jashari (18) kicks the ball against the United States during the first at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images/ File Photo

07 Aug 2025 12:25AM
AC Milan have signed Switzerland midfielder Ardon Jashari from Belgium's Club Brugge on a contract until June 2030, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but Italian media reported Milan paid around 34 million euros ($39.6 million) for the 23-year-old, plus three million in bonuses.

Jashari joined Brugge from Swiss side Luzern in 2024 and made 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.

The defensive midfielder, who has played four times for his country, helped Brugge reach the Champions League last 16 this year.

Milan begin their Serie A campaign at home to promoted Cremonese on August 23.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

Source: Reuters
