Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Milan sink Atletico to keep alive Champions League hopes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Milan sink Atletico to keep alive Champions League hopes

Milan sink Atletico to keep alive Champions League hopes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Atletico Madrid v AC Milan - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 24, 2021 AC Milan's Junior Messias scores their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Milan sink Atletico to keep alive Champions League hopes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Atletico Madrid v AC Milan - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 24, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak REUTERS/Juan Medina
Milan sink Atletico to keep alive Champions League hopes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Atletico Madrid v AC Milan - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 24, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with AC Milan's Simon Kjaer and Alexis Saelemaekers REUTERS/Susana Vera
25 Nov 2021 06:49AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 06:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : A stunning header from Junior Messias in the dying minutes handed AC Milan a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid and kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the last-16 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Milan arrived in Madrid rooted to the bottom of Group B with only one point and anything but a win against Atletico would have eliminated them from this season's competition.

Wednesday's result means the race to see who will join group winners Liverpool in the next round will go down to the wire. Porto, who are on five points, as well as Milan and Atletico, who are tied on four points, will have to wait until the final round of fixtures to decide who will finish second, and hence progress to the last 16.

Milan will host Liverpool while Atletico will travel to Porto on Dec. 7 for the final Group B fixtures.

In a freezing night in Madrid, a packed crowd at the Metropolitano Stadium failed to spur on Atletico, who struggled to make any kind of impact against a Milan side who showed urgency and aggression in a must-win situation.

Brazilian Messias broke the deadlock in the 87th minute with a spectacular header after latching on to a perfect cross from Franck Kessie.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us