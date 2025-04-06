Milan snatch 2-2 draw against Fiorentina as form slump continues

MILAN, Italy :Struggling AC Milan recovered from conceding two early goals to snatch a 2-2 draw against visiting Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday as their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League continue to fade.

The hosts were two goals down in the opening 10 minutes as Malick Thiaw gave Fiorentina the lead with an own goal and forward Moise Kean doubled the visitors' advantage, firing a first-time shot from close range.

Milan reemerged through a Tammy Abraham strike in the 23rd minute and Luka Jovic levelled with a low effort from around the penalty spot.

Milan, who also conceded twice early on when they lost 2-1 at title-chasing Napoli last weekend, have won only two of their last seven league games, further denting their chances of securing a top-four finish.

They are ninth in the table on 48 points, four points behind eighth-placed Fiorentina and eight off Bologna in fourth, who host Napoli on Monday.

The last time Milan finished outside of the Serie A top four was in 2019-20.

QUICK-FIRE START

Things started off poorly for Milan, who went behind after seven minutes when Fiorentina forward Albert Gudmundsson dribbled past their defence to strike from a tight angle and Thiaw bundled the ball inside his own empty net.

Kean buried one in for a 2-0 lead three minutes later, converting a delightful Dodo pass from the right.

The Italy forward took his goal tally to 17 for the season, sitting only behind Atalanta's Mateo Retegui (22) among the Italian top-flight leading scorers.

Milan narrowed their deficit soon after via Abraham, who played a one-two with Christian Pulisic on the edge of the box before beating David De Gea with a low effort.

The English striker could have levelled two minutes later but was blocked by the Fiorentina defence.

The visitors thought they had their two-goal lead restored just before the break through a terrific long-range shot by Luca Ranieri, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Pulisic in the buildup.

An improved Milan returned for the second half and Fiorentina keeper David De Gea showed some skills when he denied Tijjani Reijnders and a point-blank range follow up by Pulisic early after the restart.

The Spaniard, however, was unable to deny first-half substitute Jovic after the hour mark, when former Fiorentina striker latched onto a defence-splitting pass from Fikayo Tomori to score in his second game in a row.

Dodo thought he gave Fiorentina a last-gasp win with a volley from a stunning long cross by Nicolo Fagioli but his goal was chalked off for offside.