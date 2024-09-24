Logo
Milan will not host 2027 men's Champions League final, bidding process reopened, says UEFA
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - AC Milan v Liverpool - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 17, 2024 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

24 Sep 2024 11:36PM
PARIS : The 2027 men's Champions League final will not be played in Milan amid uncertainties over the future of the San Siro stadium, European football's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

"As the Municipality of Milano could not guarantee that the San Siro stadium and its surroundings would not be affected by refurbishment works in the period of the 2027 UEFA Champions League final, it was decided not to assign the final to Milan," UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA added it was reopening "the bidding process to appoint a suitable venue, with a decision expected in May/June 2025".

The 2026 final will be held in Budapest.

Budapest and Milan were the only candidates for the 2026 and 2027 finals.

Source: Reuters

