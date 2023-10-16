Logo
Milano-Cortina 2026 winter Games to move sliding competitions outside Italy - organising chief
Sport

Milano-Cortina 2026 winter Games to move sliding competitions outside Italy - organising chief

Milano-Cortina 2026 winter Games to move sliding competitions outside Italy - organising chief
Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malago smiles after the announcement of Milano and Cortina as the host cities for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games during the 134th session of IOC in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/file photo
Milano-Cortina 2026 winter Games to move sliding competitions outside Italy - organising chief
Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, CONI President Giovanni Malago, President of Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana, Under Secretary of State Giancarlo Giorgetti, Olympic Gold Medallist Diana Bianchedi, President of Veneto Region Luca Zaia, IOC President Thomas Bach and Mayor of Cortina Gianpietro Ghedina pose after the announcement of Milano and Cortina as the host cities for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games during the 134th session of IOC in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/file photo
16 Oct 2023 12:32PM
MUMBAI : Organisers for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will hold the sliding competitions at a venue outside Italy after the government decided not to pay for a new one within the country, Games organising chief Giovanni Malago said on Monday.

Malago told an International Olympic Committee meeting the government had decided not to invest in a venue for those winter Games leaving organisers no other option than to look for a ready one abroad.

Source: Reuters

