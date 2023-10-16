Milano-Cortina 2026 winter Games to move sliding competitions outside Italy - organising chief
MUMBAI : Organisers for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will hold the sliding competitions at a venue outside Italy after the government decided not to pay for a new one within the country, Games organising chief Giovanni Malago said on Monday.
Malago told an International Olympic Committee meeting the government had decided not to invest in a venue for those winter Games leaving organisers no other option than to look for a ready one abroad.