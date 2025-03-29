Milan's Conceicao plays down future speculation

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao said he was not concerned about his future ahead of his struggling team's trip on Sunday to a Napoli side coached by Antonio Conte.

Italian media reports have linked Conte with a move to Milan if Conceicao fails to deliver Champions League qualification by finishing in the top four of Serie A.

Ninth-placed Milan sit six points below fourth-placed Bologna while second-placed Napoli are locked in a title race with Inter Milan who have a three-point lead at the top.

"With Antonio, I played against (him) as a player, him at Juventus and me at Lazio. As coaches it's the first time," Conceicao, who was not in charge when Milan lost 2-0 at home to Conte's Napoli in October, told reporters on Saturday.

"We know by heart what they do, which players are good. We are prepared on these principles but looking at our team, we will create difficulties for Napoli. We are ready and I like to challenge the best," Conceicao told reporters on Saturday.

Conceicao said he did not feel the need to discuss his future with Milan management.

"I depend on results and that's all. The next game is the most important thing... I'm here, I have a contract with AC Milan and I don't need anyone to tell me anything more," he added.

The Portuguese coach said Milan, who have recovered from a three-match losing streak with back-to-back league wins, can still finish in the top four and win the Coppa Italia this season.

"The environment is good and healthy," he said.

Conceicao played down comparisons between himself and Conte, who has won Serie A four times as a manager with Juventus and Inter Milan.

"I don't need reassurance, I'm here to do the best job possible... the comparison with Antonio is for this, the passion," he said.

"Beyond the passion for football, we are passionate about life, football, family, friends. I see that Antonio is a bit like that too. The most important thing is Napoli-Milan. I don't feel like the Portuguese Conte."