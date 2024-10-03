Milan's Morata house hunting again after mayor's social media blunder

AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata's plan to live in a quaint village on the outskirts of the city has been ditched after the mayor revealed the Spain captain was moving into the locality in a social media blooper.

According to Italian media reports, Morata chose to buy a house in Corbetta but the ecstatic mayor Marco Ballarini failed to keep the details to himself.

The mayor revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that the striker, who won the European Championship with Spain in July, is their newest resident.

"No, it's not an early April Fool's Day. The champion Alvaro Morata is our new Corbetta resident," Ballarini posted on Instagram.

"I am a huge Inter fan, but with pleasure, I welcome Alvaro Morata to our big family in Corbetta."

The post did not impress the 31-year-old forward, who expressed his disappointment and concern for his family's safety.

"Dear Mr Mayor, thank you for violating my privacy. Fortunately, I do not own any valuable property. My only treasure is my children, whose safety you have endangered," Morata wrote on Instagram.

"I thought the municipality of Corbetta could guarantee me a certain level of privacy but instead I find myself having to move house immediately due to your inability to use social media and protect your citizens."

Morata joined Milan in July and has scored two goals in six appearances.