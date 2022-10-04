Milan's Tomori hopes to showcase development in Chelsea return

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori said he will be trying to show former employers Chelsea how much he has improved when the teams meet in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (Oct 5).

Tomori joined Milan from the London club in June last year after impressing in a loan spell and played a key role as they won their first league title in 11 years last season.

"Every footballer, when you get on the pitch, there's a point to prove," Tomori told reporters. "Obviously coming from Chelsea and being English, there's probably that added motivation ...

"It's just another chance for me to see some familiar faces as well as to, I guess, show how I've developed. I know people have watched the Milan games but going back to Stamford Bridge where it all kind of started, it's another chance to show myself again."

Tomori's performances for Milan have also seen him receive frequent England call-ups but the 24-year-old has spent much of his time with the national squad on the sidelines, making just one appearance in 2022.

"I've still got some stuff to do to get myself in the frame to be there for the World Cup, so hopefully I can do that," he said.

"There are a lot of games between now and then for me to try and get in that squad or hopefully be in a position where I can get some minutes on the pitch as well."