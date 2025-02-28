Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Milan’s top-four hopes hit by 2-1 loss to Bologna
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Milan’s top-four hopes hit by 2-1 loss to Bologna

Milan’s top-four hopes hit by 2-1 loss to Bologna
Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - February 27, 2025 AC Milan players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan’s top-four hopes hit by 2-1 loss to Bologna
Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - February 27, 2025 Bologna's Santiago Castro scores their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan’s top-four hopes hit by 2-1 loss to Bologna
Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - February 27, 2025 Bologna's Benjamin Dominguez in action with AC Milan's Malick Thiaw REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan’s top-four hopes hit by 2-1 loss to Bologna
Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - February 27, 2025 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action before scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
28 Feb 2025 05:54AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BOLOGNA, Italy : AC Milan's Serie A top-four hopes were dealt a significant blow when they were defeated 2-1 at Bologna on Thursday after the hosts fought back from a goal down.

Milan are eighth in the standings with 41 points, eight behind Juventus in fourth with 12 rounds remaining. Bologna are sixth on 44.

The match was originally scheduled for October but was called off due to flooding.

Two minutes before halftime, Rafael Leao pounced on a flick-on, breezed past his marker and rounded Bologna keeper Lukasz Skorupski to put Milan ahead.

Bologna equalised three minutes after the restart when a free kick into the box was headed down to Santiago Castro who finished from close range.

The turnaround was complete nine minutes from time when Nicolo Cambiaghi reached the byline and sent in a cross that Dan Ndoye, at full stretch, tapped into the net.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement