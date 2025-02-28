Milan’s top-four hopes hit by 2-1 loss to Bologna

BOLOGNA, Italy : AC Milan's Serie A top-four hopes were dealt a significant blow when they were defeated 2-1 at Bologna on Thursday after the hosts fought back from a goal down.

Milan are eighth in the standings with 41 points, eight behind Juventus in fourth with 12 rounds remaining. Bologna are sixth on 44.

The match was originally scheduled for October but was called off due to flooding.

Two minutes before halftime, Rafael Leao pounced on a flick-on, breezed past his marker and rounded Bologna keeper Lukasz Skorupski to put Milan ahead.

Bologna equalised three minutes after the restart when a free kick into the box was headed down to Santiago Castro who finished from close range.

The turnaround was complete nine minutes from time when Nicolo Cambiaghi reached the byline and sent in a cross that Dan Ndoye, at full stretch, tapped into the net.