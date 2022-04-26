Logo
Milicic to depart Macarthur FC at end of A-League season
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group C - Australia v Brazil - Stade de La Mosson, Montpellier, France - June 13, 2019 Australia coach Ante Milicic reacts during the match REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

26 Apr 2022 02:17PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 02:17PM)
MELBOURNE : Macarthur FC are on the hunt for a new coach after Ante Milicic confirmed on Tuesday he would step down from the role at the end of the A-League season.

The first coach of the A-League expansion side, Milicic is heading to Croatia for family reasons, the southwest Sydney club said.

"It has been a great honour to be the first-ever head coach of Macarthur FC," the former Australia women's coach said in a statement.

"We are now determined to finish the season strongly."

Milicic guided Macarthur into the 2020/21 playoffs in the team's first A-League season.

They are currently seventh in the 12-team league with two regular season matches to play. The top six qualify for the playoffs.

Source: Reuters

