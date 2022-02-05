Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Milik hat-trick lifts Marseille to second in Ligue 1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Milik hat-trick lifts Marseille to second in Ligue 1

Milik hat-trick lifts Marseille to second in Ligue 1

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Angers - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - February 4, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik scores their fourth goal past Angers' Danijel Petkovic for his hat-trick REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

05 Feb 2022 06:29AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 06:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MARSEILLE: Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat-trick as Olympique de Marseille came from two goals down to beat Angers 5-2 on Friday (Feb 4) and move into second place in Ligue 1.

Angers went into a 2-0 lead after 11 minutes with goals from Angelo Fulgini and Nabil Bentaleb, who signed last month from Schalke 04, but Marseille were level by the 21st minute after Milik and Gerson were on target.

The Polish striker, who had scored one league goal this season before Friday’s match, then put the home team ahead in the 70th minute and completed his hat-trick eight minutes later.

Cengiz Under scored Marseille’s fifth in the final five minutes.

Marseille advanced to 43 points, which is 10 behind leaders Paris St Germain, who are away at champions Lille on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us