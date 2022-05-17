Logo
Milinkovic-Savic earns Lazio last-gasp point at Juventus
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 16, 2022 Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 16, 2022 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring their first goal with Paulo Dybala REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 16, 2022 Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini with fans after playing his last home match for Juventus REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 16, 2022 Juventus fan holds up a scarf inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 16, 2022 Juventus' Paulo Dybala with coach Massimiliano Allegrii after being substituted REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
17 May 2022 05:20AM (Updated: 17 May 2022 05:20AM)
TURIN, Italy : A stoppage-time goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a dramatic 2-2 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Monday, a point that sealed the Rome club's spot in next season's Europa League, overshadowing Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala's farewell.

Already assured of a fourth-placed finish this term, Juventus could take the game to Lazio with the pressure off, racing into a 10th-minute lead after Dusan Vlahovic's flying header found the net.

Veteran defender Chiellini was then taken off early, and given a standing ovation by fans in what will be his last home match for Juventus before he leaves the club after 18 years in Turin.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata then doubled Juve's lead in the 36th minute as they looked on course to give their supporters something to cheer after a disappointing season on the whole for Serie A's most successful side.

Juve took their foot off the gas in the second half, however, with Alex Sandro's own goal six minutes after the break giving Lazio hope of getting something from the match.

The visitors did not look like they had another goal in them, with Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri taking Dybala off to allow him his moment of applause before he too leaves the club.

But Milinkovic-Savic had the final say, with the last kick of the game, to ensure Lazio in fifth cannot be caught by Fiorentina in seventh, so a Europa League campaign awaits next term.

Source: Reuters

