Military exemption for South Korean gamers reignites debate

SEOUL: K-pop powerhouse BTS didn't get one, star footballer Son Heung-min did: South Korea grants limited exemptions from military service and for the first time e-sports players can earn one.

For South Korean men, winning gold in any sport at the Asian Games opening on Saturday (Sep 23) in Hangzhou comes with an automatic exemption from 18 months in the army.

This year e-sports is a medal event for the first time, meaning South Korea's top players including team captain Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok have double the incentive.

Typically granted to elite athletes or classical musicians on the basis of promoting national prestige, the exemptions are highly sought after.

Fewer than 100 exemptions for "arts and sports" were handed out last year, official statistics show.

They are also controversial.

South Korean skipper and Spurs striker Son avoided full military service after the national football team won gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

But despite generating billions for the economy and helping propel K-pop to a global audience, megastars BTS were not deemed eligible.

Two members, Jin and J-Hope, are currently serving in the military and another, SUGA, was due to enlist on Friday, according to their agency HYBE.

When the country was mulling military exemptions for K-pop stars, specifically so that BTS' progress would not be interrupted, about 33 per cent of the public opposed the idea, according to a 2022 Gallup survey.

"BIRTHPLACE OF E-SPORTS"

With e-sports debuting as an Asian Games medal event and South Korea a powerhouse, the debate has roared back to the fore.

National team coach Kim Jeong-gyun brushed away questions on it, saying "a sense of duty" of representing South Korea will be the only motivation for the players.

But experts say military service exemptions are a "very important issue" for the young athletes.

"Currently, all professional e-sports players are male who begin playing in their late teens," Choi Eun-kyoung, a professor at Hanshin University, told AFP.

"The benefit of exemptions from military service is important because it can be another huge motivation booster for players apart from the pride of representing their country."