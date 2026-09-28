Miller and Bavuma bash Australia as South Africa win ODI series

Sept 27 : Temba Bavuma and David Miller both struck centuries as South Africa defeated Australia by 32 runs in a high-scoring second one-day international in Johannesburg on Sunday to claim the three-match series with a game to spare.

Australia sent their hosts in to bat and South Africa amassed 365 for nine in their 50 overs, before bowling the visitors out for 333 in 49.5 overs as they continued their dominance over their rivals with a 19th ODI win in their last 25 meetings.

Australia were again undone by spin in the middle of the innings after a fast start to their reply and were not helped by the continued absence of seamer Pat Cummins and a side strain suffered by Nathan Ellis in the match that meant he bowled only four overs.

"It's really disappointing," Australia captain Mitch Marsh said. "We came here determined to level the series at 1-1 and take it into the final game but fair play to South Africa. I thought they played really well and outplayed us again.

"We just want to keep improving. We certainly don't want to be whitewashed, so we'll go to Potchefstroom determined to win that final game and play some good cricket."

Bavuma scored his 103 from 116 balls for his sixth ODI century, while Miller was more explosive, with nine sixes in his 142 from 93 balls, clearing the ropes with ease as he struck his career-best score and eighth ODI ton.

Jack Edwards, playing in his second ODI, was the pick of the Australia bowlers with 5-67 in 10 overs.

In a carbon copy of Thursday’s 67-run win for South Africa in Durban, Australia made a lightning start to their reply as Marsh (84 from 53 balls) and Travis Head (84 from 76 balls) put on 130 in 17 overs for the first wicket.

But the middle order struggled and South Africa’s three spinners tightened the screw.

Keshav Maharaj (2-54), Bjorn Fortuin (2-70) and Aiden Markram (1-55) were all effective in their 10 overs.

Xavier Bartlett kept Australia in the game with a fine 50 runs from 28 deliveries.

"It was another really good all-round team performance," Bavuma said. "It started with the bat. Conditions were a little tricky up front but we managed to get through that period and build towards a good total.

"David played an unbelievable innings and then the bowlers did their job as well."

The final match is in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.