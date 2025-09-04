Miller extends Prima Pramac contract until 2026

Jack Miller will continue to ride for the Prima Pramac team next season after Yamaha announced on Thursday that they had extended their contract with the Australian until 2026.

Miller, who raced with Ducati and KTM before joining Pramac for the 2025 season, will team up with twice World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu when the Turkish rider makes the switch to MotoGP next year.

"Jack's energy, extensive experience and proven adaptability across different machines have made him an invaluable member of our team and an instant fit for our project," Paolo Pavesio, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, said in a statement.

"In a season defined by rapid evolution and innovation, Jack's positivity, proactive mindset and consistently uplifting presence have been a driving force within Yamaha and the Pramac team.

"With a full year of experience on the Yamaha, these qualities will be a tremendous asset as we look ahead to the 2026 season."

Yamaha are counting on Miller's experience for their satellite team as they switch to V4 engines in 2026.

"I'm really happy and excited to stay with Yamaha and the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team. This year has been an amazing return to Pramac Racing," Miller said.

"I'm looking forward to working hard with Yamaha to help developing the bike and closing the gap to the other manufacturers. I believe the best is still to come."

With both seats now taken, Miguel Oliveira is without a ride for 2026 after the team opted not to extend his contract. The Portuguese had joined on a one-year deal with an option for a second year.

"Unfortunately, his season was impacted by the injury he sustained in Argentina but his commitment to returning to the bike, his dedication to the project, and his professionalism have been exemplary," Pavesio said.

While Miller is 17th in the championship standings, Oliveira is 23rd after missing four rounds earlier this year due to injuries. Pramac are also bottom of the team standings after making the switch from Ducati to Yamaha machines.