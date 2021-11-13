Miller fastest at Valencia as 'very weird' Quartararo falls again

VALENCIA: Australian Ducati rider Jack Miller topped the time charts in the second practice session for the season-ending Valencia MotoGP on Friday with world champion Fabio Quartararo again coming off the track.

Miller, who stands fourth in the world championship, timed 1min 30.927sec, just 12 thousandths of a second ahead of Spain's Pol Espargaro of Honda.

Newly-crowned world champion Quartararo suffered a fall and was eventually 11th fastest at 0.781sec.

"I was a bit lost today. I don't know why I fell. It's the worst thing when you fall without knowing why," said the Frenchman.

"The bike was very aggressive. We have to find a solution. I am riding the same way since the start of the year but now I can't do it, it's very weird."

Quartararo also crashed out of last week's Algarve MotoGP at Portimao.

Italian legend Valentino Rossi, competing at his final GP at the age of 42, trailed in 21st at 1.358sec.

Combined times at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo (4.005km):

1. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 1:30.927, 2. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 0.012, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.068, 4. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.409, 5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 0.469, 6. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.500, 7. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.586, 8. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.594, 9. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.670, 10. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.676

Selected

11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 0.781, 21. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.358