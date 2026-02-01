Miller loses toupee in hair-raising fight but lands heavyweight win

Feb 1 : Heavyweight boxer Jarrell Miller experienced one of boxing's more unusual wardrobe malfunctions when his hairpiece was knocked askew during his split-decision victory over Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The bizarre incident unfolded in the second round when Miller absorbed a flurry of punches before a right upper-cut from Ibeh snapped his head back, causing his hairpiece to lift, showing the crowd and viewers his bald pate.

As laughter echoed around the arena, Miller's hairpiece survived the round before the 37-year-old ripped it off his head, held it aloft and then threw it into the crowd.

Miller joked he lost his hair only two days ago when he mistook a bottle of bleach for shampoo.

"I get to my mama's house and I saw some shampoo bottles on the table," Miller said in a post-bout interview in the ring.

"I shampooed and that shit was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago.

"So I called my manager and said, 'Get me one of those manes,' and I slapped that shit on real quick. Ibeh knocked that shit off. It's funny, man. I'm a comedian and you've got to make fun of yourself."

Miller won a split decision with scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 94-96.