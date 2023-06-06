Logo
Millot double secure Stuttgart another season in Bundesliga
Sport

Soccer Football - Bundesliga Relegation Playoff - Second Leg - Hamburger SV v VfB Stuttgart - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - June 5, 2023 VfB Stuttgart's Enzo Millot celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Soccer Football - Bundesliga Relegation Playoff - Second Leg - Hamburger SV v VfB Stuttgart - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - June 5, 2023 VfB Stuttgart's Enzo Millot celebrates scoring their second goal with VfB Stuttgart's Chris Fuhrich REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Soccer Football - Bundesliga Relegation Playoff - Second Leg - Hamburger SV v VfB Stuttgart - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - June 5, 2023 VfB Stuttgart players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Soccer Football - Bundesliga Relegation Playoff - Second Leg - Hamburger SV v VfB Stuttgart - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - June 5, 2023 Hamburger SV's Ludovit Reis in action REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Soccer Football - Bundesliga Relegation Playoff - Second Leg - Hamburger SV v VfB Stuttgart - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - June 5, 2023 General view of Stuttgart fans with flares during the match REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
06 Jun 2023 05:07AM
HAMBURG, Germany : Two goals from the 20-year-old Enzo Millot were enough to secure VfB Stuttgart a new season in the Bundesliga, as they defeated Hamburg SV 3-1 in the second leg of the relegation playoff on Monday to complete a 6-1 aggregate victory.

Hamburg faced a challenging task at Volksparkstadion as they attempted to overcome a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

The hosts raised hopes of a fightback when Sonny Kittel scored in the sixth minute.

But that was as good as it got for Hamburg as Millot equalised for Stuttgart two minutes into the second half.

Millot silenced the stadium in the 64th minute when he tapped in his second goal, ensuring that Hamburg, who suffered their first-ever relegation from the Bundesliga in 2018, will spend another season in the second tier.

Substitute Silas Katompa Mvumpa scored the third goal for Stuttgart seven minutes into stoppage time.

Stuttgart finished 16th in the Bundesliga while Hamburg were third in the second tier standings.

Source: Reuters

