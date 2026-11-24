Nov 24 : Millwall became the first club in the English Football League to receive a partial stadium closure for discriminatory chanting after being found guilty of misconduct linked to incidents during January's match against Charlton Athletic, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

• The Championship side have been issued to reduce capacity for their December 8 match against Sheffield United, while a second partial stadium closure has been suspended until the end of the 2027-28 season.

• Millwall were also fined 70,000 pounds ($91,000), ordered to pay hearing costs and warned about their future conduct.

• The charges related to chants deemed discriminatory on the grounds of disability and sexual orientation.

• "Both chants are discriminatory and offensive, and the club condemns them in the strongest possible terms," Millwall said in a statement.

• "Ableist and homophobic chanting, as well as any other form of discriminatory abuse, has no place in football or society. Any individual identified as engaging in such behaviour will face the consequences."

($1 = 0.7667 pounds)