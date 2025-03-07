Logo
Millwall keeper's ban raised to six games after Mateta horror injury
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Crystal Palace v Millwall - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 1, 2025 Millwall's Liam Roberts fouls Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta and is later sent off REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo

07 Mar 2025 11:38PM
Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts has had his suspension for a high-footed challenge on Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta extended to six matches, the FA said on Friday.

Roberts dashed out of his goal to deal with a forward pass in the sixth minute of Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie and collided with Mateta, kicking him in the head.

Referee Michael Oliver showed a yellow card but upgraded it to red after watching a VAR review of the incident.

Palace chairman Steve Parish described it as the most reckless challenge he had ever seen.

Roberts was handed a three-match ban for serious foul play, but the FA submitted a claim to increase the suspension, saying standard punishment for the offence was "clearly insufficient".

The FA's claim was upheld by an independent regulatory commission.

"The FA claimed that - in the circumstances - the standard punishment for this offence was clearly insufficient, and Liam Roberts subsequently denied this," the FA said in a statement.

"Following a hearing, the Regulatory Commission upheld The FA's claim, set aside the standard three-match punishment, and instead imposed a six-match ban."

Mateta received 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital with a severe laceration. The French forward needed 25 stitches in his left ear.

In a statement posted on Millwall's website, Roberts said he had spoken with Mateta and apologised for the incident.

"I am devastated by what happened. I unequivocally accept the red card as awarded and accept my punishment," Roberts added.

"Furthermore, it has been extremely unpleasant to observe suggestions that I intended to harm a fellow professional. I have categorically never stepped onto a football pitch with the intention of hurting anyone.

"Misleading articles and comments have resulted in an unthinkable amount of abusive messages and threats towards my family and I."

Source: Reuters
