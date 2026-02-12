Logo
Milner equals Barry's Premier League appearance record
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 11, 2026 Brighton & Hove Albion's James Milner comes on as a substitute to replace Carlos Baleba to equal the Premier League appearance record REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 11, 2026 Brighton & Hove Albion's James Milner reacts after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
12 Feb 2026 07:18AM
BIRMINGHAM, Feb 11 : Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder James Milner equalled the Premier League appearance record on Wednesday as he came off the bench at Aston Villa for his 653rd top-flight game.

The 40-year-old, who has won two Premier League titles with Manchester City and one with Liverpool, moved level with Gareth Barry.

"It is a special night for James," Brighton head coach Fabian Huerzeler said. "It's no coincidence that he's still proving he can play in the Premier League.

"It's a pleasure to work with him and have him in our squad as a player and role model."

Milner made his Premier League debut with Leeds United in 2002 before moving to Newcastle United for whom he played 94 Premier League games.

He played 230 Premier League games for Liverpool, 147 for Manchester City and also had a spell at Aston Villa.

Source: Reuters
