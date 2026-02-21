Milner set to break Premier League appearance record with 654th game

LONDON, Feb 21 : James Milner will break the record for most appearances in the Premier League on Saturday after he was named in the starting lineup for Brighton & Hove Albion's game away at Brentford - his 654th game in England's top flight.

Milner was tied with former England international Gareth Barry on 653 appearances coming into the weekend and Brighton coach Fabian Huerzeler named the 40-year-old veteran in midfield.

Having made his Premier League debut as a 16-year-old for Leeds United in 2002, Milner has also played for Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool in a career spanning over two decades.

Milner, who had signed a one-year contract extension with Brighton in June, has made 15 league appearances for the south-coast club this season.