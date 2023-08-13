Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mings injury worse than 5-1 Newcastle loss, says Villa's Emery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mings injury worse than 5-1 Newcastle loss, says Villa's Emery

Mings injury worse than 5-1 Newcastle loss, says Villa's Emery
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Aston Villa - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 12, 2023 Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings is carried off the pitch in a stretcher after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Mings injury worse than 5-1 Newcastle loss, says Villa's Emery
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Aston Villa - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 12, 2023 Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Mings injury worse than 5-1 Newcastle loss, says Villa's Emery
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Aston Villa - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 12, 2023 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak in action as Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings goes down after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Mings injury worse than 5-1 Newcastle loss, says Villa's Emery
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Aston Villa - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 12, 2023 Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings is carried off the pitch in a stretcher after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Scott Heppell
13 Aug 2023 03:59AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2023 04:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, England: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery was disappointed with his side's 5-1 capitulation away to Newcastle United, but even worse was the loss of key defender Tyrone Mings to a first-half injury.

Mings went to ground after a seemingly innocent tussle with Newcastle forward Alexander Isak, and after a lengthy break for treatment he was removed from the pitch on a stretcher in the 31st minute and taken to a local hospital.

The injury to Mings comes days after the Birmingham side lost Emiliano Buendia to a serious knee injury that will reportedly keep him out for up to eight months.

"It doesn’t look good. He is injured. This week has been very tough. We lost Emi Buendia and today we lost Tyrone Mings, two important players in the squad," Emery told the BBC.

"Everything this week is not working well but we are going to react. I want to be positive with the players we have, and we can change the situation."

Villa's defence fell apart after Mings left the field and Newcastle rattled in four second-half goals, lifting the home side to the top of the table to the delight of coach Eddie Howe.

"We’re very pleased. It was a tough game, Aston Villa are a very good team. We knew we had to be at our best. We scored five, we could have scored more but they were also in the game," Howe told the BBC.

"It was a tight game decided by our ruthlessness in front of goal. Everything clicked for us today ... Now we have to go to Manchester City, which is the hardest place to go. We've got to embrace the challenge and then of course, Liverpool, but we will focus on Man City first," he added.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.