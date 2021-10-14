Minozzi and Campagnaro return to Italy squad for autumn tests

ROME: Matteo Minozzi and Michele Campagnaro returned to the Italy setup as head coach Kieran Crowley named a 34-man squad including four uncapped players for the Autumn Internationals on Wednesday.

New Zealander Crowley will take charge of the Azzurri for the first time when they face the All Blacks in Rome on Nov 6, before further tests against Argentina in Treviso on Nov 13 and Uruguay in Parma on Nov 20.

Wasps fullback Minozzi chose not to take part in the Six Nations earlier this year, saying he was "physically and mentally tired, too much so to live in a bubble for another two months."

But he returns to the squad under Crowley, along with 46-cap centre Campagnaro, who has not featured for the national team since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Four players could make their international debuts during the autumn: props Ivan Nemer and Matteo Nocera, scrumhalf Alessandro Fusco and winger Pierre Bruno.

“We want to create a strong team identity and playing in cities like Rome, Treviso and Parma, places with strong rugby roots in the area, will be an important factor in working towards our goals and facing opponents at our best,” Crowley said.

“Debuting against the All Blacks at the Stadio Olimpico in front of our fans will have a special taste.”