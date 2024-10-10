Logo
Minute's silence to be observed in memory of Baldock - UEFA
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Playoff - Georgia v Greece - Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia - March 26, 2024 Greece's George Baldock in action with Georgia's Lasha Dvali REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze/File Photo
Minute's silence to be observed in memory of Baldock - UEFA
Police secure the area outside the house of British-born Panathinaikos and Greece defender George Baldock, where he was found dead, in the suburb of Glyfada, Athens, Greece, October 10, 2024. REUTERS/Nikos Christofakis
10 Oct 2024 08:30PM
PARIS : A minute's silence will be observed at Thursday's Nations League game between England and Greece in memory of George Baldock following the death of the Greek international, UEFA said.

"UEFA would like to send its condolences to the family of George Baldock, the Hellenic Football Federation (HFF) and Panathinaikos FC following the Greek international's sudden and untimely death," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

"Following a request by the HFF, a minute's silence will be observed ahead of tonight's UEFA Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium, with both teams wearing black armbands during the game."

The body of the 31-year-old British-born Panathinaikos and Greece defender was found on Wednesday in a swimming pool at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, police sources said.

The cause of death remained unknown.

Source: Reuters

