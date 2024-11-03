Missed chances no problem for Luis Enrique as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead

PARIS : Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique was not bothered that his league-leading team could not score more than a single goal against 10-man Lens in their Ligue 1 home win on Saturday, preferring instead to concentrate on the positives.

His side took a fourth-minute lead but did not manage to score again, despite a slew of chances and a red card for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov on the hour mark that should have made their task

“What I will remember from this game is that we worked hard, we put in a complete performance against an aggressive, daring team that made it difficult for us," he told a media conference.

"They did not allow us to play at our usual tempo, but we managed to create a lot of chances from the beginning, and we deserved to score more goals. I think it is a fair win - it was a hard one, but a fair result. Three more points in the bag."

PSG top the standings on 26 points, six ahead of AS Monaco and eight ahead of Lille.

On Saturday their front trio of Dembele, Marco Asensio and Bradley Barcola created a number of excellent opportunities against Lens, but it remained 1-0 as PSG extended their unbeaten start to the league season.

"I never look at the press, but since the start of the season there have been rumours that we are not the best team, but that has not been true. We have to keep going through the season the way we have been doing so far," the 54-year-old Spaniard said.

"We have to have the same intention of competing at the top level and improving, because there is a lot of room for improvement. That's my mentality and that is what I want."