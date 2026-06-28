Missed chances will be costly in World Cup knockouts, warns Colombia coach

MIAMI, June 27 : Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo was proud of his team's dominance for much of their 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match on Saturday, but warned they will not be able to spurn so many chances as the World Cup continues.

After wins over Uzbekistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo in their first two matches, the draw sent Colombia into the round of 32 as Group K winners and set up a clash with Ghana in Kansas City on Friday.

For all their brilliant attacking verve from midfield and the wings, however, the Colombians were unable to get the ball into the net until a late header from central defender Davinson Sanchez, which was ruled out for offside.

"These are teams with elite players, and if you miss so many chances, you'll suffer a bit more than today," Lorenzo warned.

"We were okay with that draw. We still finished at the top of the group. We tried hard against Congo, we only had one goal, and today we couldn't do it.

"So we wish we had been able to finish, but the performance was very good, and I'm grateful to the players."

One of the most pleasing aspects of the performance for Lorenzo was that Colombia were able to launch so many attacks without leaving themselves exposed at the back.

"Our counter attacks were good with speed that required significant defensive transition, but there is always a sensation of danger until you counter," he said.

"I believe we were spectacular in the way in which we did that. We marked up really well after attacks. I believe Davinson and (defensive midfielder Jefferson) Lerma, they had great matches.

"I believe we were always able to support our full backs and had attack positions, and we did not suffer so much in the counter."

Lorenzo was asked whether his team's fine performance against one of Europe's stronger teams would raise expectations too high in Colombia.

"Truth be told, I believe people are hopeful," he said. "The other day I said that when they hired me, they hired me to qualify, and now people want you to win the World Cup.

"So there is hope, we also are hopeful, but you have to take it one match at a time."