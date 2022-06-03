Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New Zealand reduced to 38-3 by England at lunch on second day
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand reduced to 38-3 by England at lunch on second day

New Zealand reduced to 38-3 by England at lunch on second day
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 3, 2022 England's Matthew Potts celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
New Zealand reduced to 38-3 by England at lunch on second day
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 3, 2022 New Zealand's Kane Williamson walks after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
New Zealand reduced to 38-3 by England at lunch on second day
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 3, 2022 England's Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts react Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
03 Jun 2022 08:17PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 08:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Fast bowlers continued to dominate the first test at Lord's as New Zealand were reduced to 38-3 in their second innings, leading the hosts by 29 runs at lunch on the second day of the first test at Lord's on Friday.

Reigning test champions New Zealand lost an early wicket when opener Will Young (1) was caught behind off Jimmy Anderson, with the veteran seamer picking up his overall fifth wicket of the test.

Kane Williamson (15) then fell victim to debutant Matthew Potts again after the England paceman forced him off the back foot but got a thick edge to Jonny Bairstow at third slip.

Potts earlier removed Williamson in the first innings for his first test wicket.

The 23-year-old Durham bowler continued to have the dreamiest of debuts after he soon removed Tom Latham (14) as New Zealand were reduced to 35-3 in the 14th over.

Devon Conway (6 not out) and Daryl Mitchell (2 not out) were on the crease before the end of the first session.

ENGLAND ALL OUT FOR 141 IN FIRST INNINGS

Earlier, England were bowled out for 141 in reply to New Zealand's 132, with the hosts earning a mere nine-run lead at the start of the second day.

After yet another batting collapse on the opening day, England started the second day on 116-7 but their tail-end could not survive for long as they were sent packing within nearly half an hour from the start.

Tim Southee (4-55) and Trent Boult (3-21) led New Zealand's fight-back with the ball after a disappointing performance from their batting order in the first innings.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us