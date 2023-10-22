Logo
India ask NZ to bat first in a clash of unbeaten sides

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v New Zealand - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - October 22, 2023 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates after reaching his century REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v New Zealand - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - October 22, 2023 India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking the lbw wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v New Zealand - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - October 22, 2023 New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates after reaching his half century REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v New Zealand - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - October 22, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v New Zealand - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - October 22, 2023 India's Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
22 Oct 2023 04:35PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2023 07:54PM)
DHARAMSALA, India : India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in a mouth-watering clash between the two unbeaten teams in the ongoing 50-overs World Cup in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Twice champions India left out an injured Hardik Pandya and fellow all-rounder Shardul Thakur bringing in batter Suryakumar Yadav and seamer Mohammed Shami.

Rohit said India relished chasing on a track, where dew could make bowling difficult in the second innings.

"In training yesterday we thought dew came in early," Rohit said.

"It's a good pitch, shouldn't change too much."

Both teams have won all four of their matches in the tournament so far.

New Zealand, who are without regular skipper Kane Williamson, fielded the same team that beat Afghanistan in their previous match.

"We would've bowled first as well due to the dew," stand-in skipper Tom Latham said.

"We have built a bit of momentum and we have tried to apply our game plan.

"We want to adapt as quick as we can to these new conditions."

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Source: Reuters

