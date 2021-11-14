Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mitchell replaces Conway in New Zealand squad for India tests
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mitchell replaces Conway in New Zealand squad for India tests

Mitchell replaces Conway in New Zealand squad for India tests

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - England v New Zealand - Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 10, 2021 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hits a six REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

14 Nov 2021 08:49AM (Updated: 14 Nov 2021 08:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Batsman Daryl Mitchell will replace injured Devon Conway in New Zealand's squad for the test series against India later this month, New Zealand Cricket said on Sunday.

Conway broke his hand as New Zealand defeated England on Wednesday to reach the final of the Twenty20 World Cup.

"It's a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else," coach Gary Stead said.

"Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he's certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment.

"He's proven he can perform in test cricket and I know he's excited to rejoin the test group."

New Zealand's two-test series against India begins in Kanpur on Nov. 25 with the second test starting in Mumbai on Dec. 3.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us