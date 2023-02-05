Mitoma scores again to give Brighton last-gasp 1-0 win over Bournemouth

BRIGHTON, England: Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma scored for a third game in succession to snatch a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Bournemouth in a Premier League south-coast derby on Saturday.

With time running out and Bournemouth seemingly coming away from the Amex Stadium with a precious point, Mitoma stole into the box and rose high while back-pedalling to head home Jeremy Sarmiento's cross at the near post in the 87th minute.

The goal was not a trademark finish from the electric Japanese winger but it was enough to seal three points as Brighton moved back up to sixth place with 34 points while Bournemouth are 19th, a point below the safety zone.

Earlier, Brighton's Deniz Undav had the perfect chance to open the scoring when he pounced on a poor pass from Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto but the forward had his first shot blocked and his second saved while his final attempt cannoned off the post.

Bournemouth felt hard done by when Dango Ouattara was pushed to the ground in the box by defender Pervis Estupinan, who made no attempt to play the ball, but the referee and VAR deemed it a legal challenge and no penalty was given.

Midfielder Moises Caicedo was benched after Brighton refused to budge on his request to move in the January transfer window amid interest from Arsenal, but all seemed forgiven when he came on in the second half to a warm reception from the fans.