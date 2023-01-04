Mitrovic fires Fulham up to seventh with win at Leicester

LEICESTER, England : Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his fine season in front of goal after his first-half strike earned them a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Tuesday, sending Marco Silva's promoted side seventh in the Premier League.

Fulham deservedly got themselves in front in the 17th minute through Serbia striker Mitrovic, who powered home his 11th league goal of the campaign after being picked out by a fine Willian cross.

The opener gave the hosts the jolt they needed and they should have levelled midway through the first half, but Ayoze Perez blazed over from close range.

Leicester had several chances to snatch a point but found away goalkeeper Bernd Leno in inspired form, while Belgium international Youri Tielemans was unlucky to see a stunning strike come out off the crossbar.

Despite plenty of late Leicester pressure, Fulham held on to move above west London rivals Brentford and up to a lofty seventh position, while a third successive league loss for the hosts leaves them 13th, three points above the relegation zone.